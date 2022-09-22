Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.79. 241,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $371.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.