Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.98. 67,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,692. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.25 and its 200-day moving average is $472.95. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

