Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,546,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after purchasing an additional 693,467 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,391,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 16,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,199. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

