Signature Wealth Management Group Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 4.2% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 97,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Southern by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $76.33. 117,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

