Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Signature Wealth Management Group owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $28.37.

