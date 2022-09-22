Signature Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 27,519 Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Signature Wealth Management Group owned about 0.18% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,007. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.