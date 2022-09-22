Signature Wealth Management Group Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 52,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 67,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

