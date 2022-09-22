Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Andrew Coombs acquired 10,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £7,700 ($9,304.01).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Andrew Coombs acquired 6,250 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £4,937.50 ($5,966.05).

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Andrew Coombs bought 17,468 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,022.48 ($18,151.86).

On Monday, July 11th, Andrew Coombs purchased 4,375 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,025 ($4,863.46).

Shares of LON SRE traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 73 ($0.88). 921,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,873. The firm has a market cap of £851.82 million and a PE ratio of 613.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.56. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

