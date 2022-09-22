SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Down to $110.39

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.39, but opened at $107.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $107.21, with a volume of 3,302 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares in the company, valued at $72,810,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,554,248 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.