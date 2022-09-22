Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.90. 29,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 152,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

