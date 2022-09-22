Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 494,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 315,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 289,547 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,291,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 191,257 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,378,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OUNZ stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,110. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

