Smart Money Group LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $155.80. The company had a trading volume of 251,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,917. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $154.01 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.