Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 2,780 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $29,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

