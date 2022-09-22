Smart Money Group LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $685,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.59. 156,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.94 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

