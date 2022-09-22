Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.31.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,250. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,854 shares of company stock worth $1,007,898 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

