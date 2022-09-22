Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Tops $56,692.21

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $56,692.21 and $188,381.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00127148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005292 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.09 or 0.00635419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00879283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smoothy is smoothy.finance/#/swap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy.finance is a novel single pool liquidity protocol specialized in same backed assets with low-cost zero-slippage swapping and maximize interest earning.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.