Societe Generale Raises EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Price Target to €6.10

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Societe Generale from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.60.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $58.64.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

