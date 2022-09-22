SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Trading Down 2%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.76. 1,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

