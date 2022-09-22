Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.04 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

