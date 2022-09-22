S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI stock traded down $10.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.56. The stock had a trading volume of 64,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.