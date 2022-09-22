S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 10.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.42% of S&P Global worth $478,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $12.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.37. 175,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,133. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.