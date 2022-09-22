Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.73. 13,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 41,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Spark Power Group Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.30. The company has a market cap of C$65.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

