Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 13,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 41,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Spark Power Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.