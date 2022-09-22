SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $89.70

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $89.70 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 382847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.58.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

