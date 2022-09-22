SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Trading Down 1.5%

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $93.53 and last traded at $93.59. 953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.98.
SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.83.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Global Dow ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.
About SPDR Global Dow ETF
SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.
