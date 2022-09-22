SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.