SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after buying an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,648,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 978,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 148,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

