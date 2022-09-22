SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.