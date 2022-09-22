SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lowered by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SPYV opened at $36.37 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

