SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is TKG Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 4.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $154,450,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $416.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,103. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $400.05 and a one year high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

