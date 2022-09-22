SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 51,587 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average volume of 31,349 put options.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of KRE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 875,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,481. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after purchasing an additional 338,942 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

