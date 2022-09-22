Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

