Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

