Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 3,758 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.63.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

