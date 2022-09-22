Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 432 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company stock opened at $349.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.68 and a 200-day moving average of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

