Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,765 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 887,555 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,134. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

