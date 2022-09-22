Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 26,803 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.66. 556,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

