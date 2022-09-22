Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,985 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 227,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 182,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 158,858 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

