Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 853,823 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 518,807 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after buying an additional 271,804 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 191,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 131,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,013. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

