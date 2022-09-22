SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Mastercard Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $304.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.54. The firm has a market cap of $294.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
