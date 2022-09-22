SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in 3M by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.