Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.90 ($0.47), with a volume of 66781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.48).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £64.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,945.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.59.

Insider Activity

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain purchased 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £6,277.16 ($7,584.78). In related news, insider Albert Ellis acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,166.26). Also, insider Thomas Spain acquired 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,277.16 ($7,584.78). Insiders bought a total of 129,010 shares of company stock worth $5,176,912 over the last 90 days.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

