Standard Tokenization Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.63 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,511.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00062504 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011161 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00063622 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. Telegram | Discord | Mirror | LinkedIn | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.