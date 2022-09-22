Starcoin Price Tops $0.0379 on Major Exchanges (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Starcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starcoin has a total market cap of $10.94 million and approximately $37,773.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starcoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00024937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00278049 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002532 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $740.27 or 0.03890157 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00028477 BTC.

About Starcoin

Starcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,461,977 coins. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com. The official website for Starcoin is www.starcoin.tv.

Starcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

