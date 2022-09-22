Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.71.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.2 %

STLD stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,157. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.