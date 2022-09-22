Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million. Steelcase also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.17-0.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $973.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.14. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steelcase by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Steelcase by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Steelcase by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Steelcase by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

