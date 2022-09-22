Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Decreases Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Balchem by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1,731.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of BCPC traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.32. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,389. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

