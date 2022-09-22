Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $25,477,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 30,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.5% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,775. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

