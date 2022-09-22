Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 883 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.50. 50,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $296.29. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

