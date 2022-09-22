Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 1,088 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

NYSE KO traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 261,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,964,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $257.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

